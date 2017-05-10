Fire breaks out at Pleasant Hill Goodwill

PLEASANT HILL (BCN)–Firefighters responded to a blaze that broke out at a Goodwill store in Pleasant Hill Tuesday night, according to fire officials.

At 9:40 p.m. the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District posted an update on Twitter saying that a fire broke out behind the Goodwill store located at 1699 Contra Costa Blvd.

The fire extended into the building, according to fire officials.

By 10 p.m. the fire was under control and the cause was under investigation.

#ContraCostaIC fire at Goodwill Store under control. Under investigation. pic.twitter.com/3bJ02Zf8FU — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 10, 2017

Fire behind #Goodwill store on Contra Costa Blvd in #PleasantHill. Fire extended into business #ContraCostaIC pic.twitter.com/tkvduSZsiy — Confire PIO (@ContraCostaFire) May 10, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES