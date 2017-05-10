Fremont wedding ends in brawl; 2 hospitalized, 1 arrest

By Published:

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Two people were seriously injured and another arrested after a large brawl broke up a large Northern California wedding.

The East Bay Times reported (https://tinyurl.com/kjggzrb ) Wednesday that the more than 700 guests attended the wedding Saturday night in Fremont about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of San Francisco.

The 25-year-old bride told the newspaper that party crashers angry they were evicted from the reception fought with guests as they left the party.

Authorities say two guests remained hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday.

Fremont police say they arrested 23-year-old Amritpal Singh on suspicion of battery after he fled in a white Maserati. Police officers say the investigation continues.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s