Gary’s Word: Why are there sideline reporters?

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Next time you watch an NBA playoff game, ask yourself, “What am I getting from those sideline interviews with the head coaches?”

San Antonio’s Greg Popovich each and every time pretty much makes fools of the poor souls who have 45 seconds to try and be entertaining.

“You are down 10 what must you do to catch up?” is the typical question.

Popovich usually answers, “Make some baskets.”

Turner broadcaster Kevin Harlan told us that experienced journalists like David Aldridge have reached the point where they are embarrassed to bother the coaches during a timeout.

You can’t name a coach who enjoys it.

Only a young broadcaster relishes the assignment.

They probably will continue though because a television executive feels cosmetically its good television.

As for truly learning anything, let me know the first time it happens.

