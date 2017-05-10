In-depth: Going atop the Salesforce Tower in downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The skyline of San Francisco is changing.

A new building is punching through the city sky. It will be the tallest building in town, and on Wednesday night, we go in-depth.

It’s not just the tallest building in town, it is also the tallest building west of Chicago.

We’re talking about the Salesforce Building that is reaching for the stars on Mission Street.

It will literally be a work of art.

San Francisco artist Jim Campbell will install LED lights to the top nine floors when the building is done, featuring ballet like dancers in motion.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake takes us on an eye-opening tour.

