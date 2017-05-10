LIVERMORE (KRON) — An In-N-Out Burger in Livermore is temporarily closed after a group of customers complained of flu-like symptoms, according to a statement from the company.

Denny Warnick, vice president of operations at In-N-Out, has issued the following statement:

“We were recently contacted by nine customers that complained of flu-like symptoms after dining at our Livermore location. In an abundance of caution, we voluntarily closed the store, undertook an investigation and notified the local health department in accordance with our safety protocols. “Our investigation did not turn up any indication that there were any issues at our restaurant. Nevertheless, we thoroughly cleaned and disinfected the entire facility and screened our staff of Associates. We are confident that our customers are safe to dine with us and will re-open once the health department completes their assessment. “We apologize for any inconvenience this temporary closure may cause for our customers. However, at In-N-Out Burger, the health and well-being of our customers and our Associates is a top priority.”

