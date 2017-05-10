CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (BCN) — The Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District plans to conduct a pesticide fogging operation targeting adult mosquitoes in the Bethel Island and Oakley areas Thursday morning, weather permitting.

The chemical in question is an insecticide known as Zenivex E4 RTU, and the district plans to apply it at a rate of 1.5 ounces per acre from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.

The district will be using truck-mounted ultra-low volume sprayers in the area bordered on the north by Willow and Levee roads, on the west by Taylor and Levee roads and Sandmound Boulevard, on the east by Stone and Willow roads, and on the south by Wells Lane and Sandmound Boulevard.

The district focuses the majority of its mosquito control efforts on younger mosquitoes when they’re still in water, but after mosquitoes emerge from the water as adults, district officials say the only effective means of controlling their population is with pesticides.

The district only uses pesticides registered with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES