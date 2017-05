Napa police find missing 14-year-old boy

UPDATE: The boy has been found safe.

NAPA (KRON) — Napa police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Jerrod Fly was last seen in the area of Browns Valley Road and Patrick Road at around 4:15 p.m.

He is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall, with light brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a blue T-shirt with short green sleeves and blue jean shorts.

He also had a blue scooter.

If you see him, you’re asked to contact police at 707-257-9223.

Stay with KRON4 for updates.

