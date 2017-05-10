OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy that happened on Tuesday night.

Police say at around 8:54 p.m., in the 300 block of 45th Street, the boy was outside of his home when he was grabbed by a man, police said. The boy was able to break free and run back home.

The suspect is described as a man, unknown race and age, with a large build, wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.

No suspect sketch is available.

Safety reminds from Oakland police:

Always be aware of your surroundings. Don’t be distracted by cell phones and electronic devices;

Stay in well-lit and populated areas;

Be especially alert when entering and exiting your vehicle;

Remember to lock your car door after entering your vehicle; and

If someone or something looks suspicious, call the police.

