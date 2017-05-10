OAKLAND (KRON) — Oakland police are investigating a possible attempted kidnapping of a 10-year-old boy that happened on Tuesday night.
Police say at around 8:54 p.m., in the 300 block of 45th Street, the boy was outside of his home when he was grabbed by a man, police said. The boy was able to break free and run back home.
The suspect is described as a man, unknown race and age, with a large build, wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans.
No suspect sketch is available.
Safety reminds from Oakland police:
- Always be aware of your surroundings. Don’t be distracted by cell phones and electronic devices;
- Stay in well-lit and populated areas;
- Be especially alert when entering and exiting your vehicle;
- Remember to lock your car door after entering your vehicle; and
- If someone or something looks suspicious, call the police.
Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.
