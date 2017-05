Overturn accident on Hwy 17 in Santa Cruz Mountains

SANTA CRUZ MOUNTAINS (KRON)– A vehicle overturned on Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains had traffic backed up Wednesday morning.

The accident happened on the southbound side of the highway.

Traffic was reduced to one lane.

HOT SPOT #SantaCruz Mtns SB 17 at The Summit, overturn crash blocking, slow from Big Moody Curve. NB moving well. pic.twitter.com/AShSAYabxO — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) May 10, 2017

