Sacramento woman arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft

SACRAMENTO(BCN)–Police arrested a woman early Saturday morning in Milpitas after she was allegedly found in possession of a stolen vehicle, police said.

At 12:25 a.m., officers located a gray 2001 Honda Odyssey van parked at the Sonesta Silicon Valley Hotel at 1820 Barber Lane.

According to police, the van was reported stolen from San Francisco on April 16.

Officers conducted surveillance on the van until they saw a woman enter the driver’s seat. The woman, later identified as 32-year-old Stephanie Riedel of Sacramento, was arrested.

Officers searched the vehicle and found 16 grams of methamphetamine and other paraphernalia, police said.

According to police, Riedel was on probation in San Mateo County, where she had two active felony warrants.

She was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, a controlled substance for sale, and the two felony warrants.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES