SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has released video of the officer-involved shooting that left a man dead last week.
At a public town hall meeting on Wednesday, SFPD released several videos of the May 3rd shooting that happened in a Subway in the 900 block of Market Street.
26-year-old Nicholas Flusche was shot and killed at around 11:22 a.m. after two beat patrol officers came across a stabbing in progress, according to police Chief Bill Scott.
The officers moved to intervene after they saw one man stabbing another, and “at least one” officer opened fire, Scott said.
Flusche, who was stabbing the other man, died at the scene. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.
The shooting was the second officer-involved shooting for San Francisco police this year, and the first to involve a fatality.
Four videos of the shooting were released: two surveillance videos from inside the Subway and two officers’ body camera videos.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT
- MISSING SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENT LAST SEEN GETTING IN LYFT
- ONLY ON 4: ATTACK ON SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENT POSTED ONLINE
- ANTOLIN GARCIA-TORRES FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING MORGAN HILL TEEN SIERRA LAMAR
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- VIDEO: CHAOS AT FLORIDA AIRPORT AFTER FLIGHTS CANCELLED
- VIDEO: 68-YEAR-OLD WOMAN THROWN INTO POOL WHILE TRYING TO BREAK UP PARTY