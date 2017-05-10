SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Police Department has released video of the officer-involved shooting that left a man dead last week.

At a public town hall meeting on Wednesday, SFPD released several videos of the May 3rd shooting that happened in a Subway in the 900 block of Market Street.

26-year-old Nicholas Flusche was shot and killed at around 11:22 a.m. after two beat patrol officers came across a stabbing in progress, according to police Chief Bill Scott.

The officers moved to intervene after they saw one man stabbing another, and “at least one” officer opened fire, Scott said.

Flusche, who was stabbing the other man, died at the scene. The stabbing victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The shooting was the second officer-involved shooting for San Francisco police this year, and the first to involve a fatality.

Four videos of the shooting were released: two surveillance videos from inside the Subway and two officers’ body camera videos.

