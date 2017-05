SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you have ever gotten a parking ticket in San Francisco, you know how painful the experience can be.

The tickets here are some of the most expensive in the country. And they are given out very aggressively.

Well, our Tech Reporter Gabe Slate is showcasing a new app Wednesday night that can avoid costly tickets.

Watch the above video to see Gabe’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES