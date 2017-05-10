The World According to Gary: Chef Curry in the house

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about the Warriors next opponent, Steph Curry’s cooking skills, and how John Daley dropped 67-pounds back in college.

The Warriors advanced to the Western Conference finals after knocking Utah Jazz out of the series. Gary says the big question now is whether the Rockets or Spurs are capable of beating the Warriors.

When Steph Curry isn’t on the court, he’s in the kitchen. At least he was Tuesday. He showed off his cooking skills on Instagram Live, attempting to cook a full meal in 40-minutes.

Pro-golfer, John Daly, revealed he lost 67-pounds in college by smoking cigarettes, drinking whiskey, and eating popcorn.