CONCORD (BCN) — A 33-year-old transient man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of 66-year-old man over the weekend in Concord, police said on Wednesday.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office has charged Ever Linares with murder, according to police.

The murder charge stems from a homicide investigation that began Saturday morning, when a woman flagged down an officer at about 9 a.m. to report seeing a body near Willow Pass Road and Market Street.

The officer stopped and found a body in some bushes. The victim was identified as 66-year-old transient Loreto Reyes, police said.

The following day, officers identified Linares as a suspect and arrested him on suspicion of murder. Officers also arrested Linares on suspicion of assault and making criminal threats in connection with anther case, which appears to be unrelated to the homicide, according to Lt. James Nakayama.

Linares remains in custody with bail set at $1,085,000.

Although police initially said Reyes’ death was being investigated as suspicious, police have not said how Reyes died.

Police are continuing to follow leads and the murder remains under investigation, Nakayama said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Kevin Giacolleto at (925) 671-3040 or the anonymous tip line at (925) 603-5836.

