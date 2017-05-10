LAFAYETTE (KRON) — The Contra Costa County Fire Department is investigating what they think is a case of arson.

Two cars were found on fire shortly after midnight. Both vehicles were destroyed by fires within minutes of each other.

One victim spoke to KRON4 about his totaled SUV.

“Lafayette police, Lafayette fire, they said it was set, so they found something that made them think it was set, and they just came from another one too,” arson victim Pat McCormick said

These two vehicle fires follow a string of what investigators think were arson fires in the East Bay.

