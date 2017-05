VIDEO: Alabama teen with Down syndrome accepted into college

ALABAMA (KRON)–An Alabama teen with Down syndrome was overjoyed after learning he was accepted into college and his mother captured the moment he found out on camera.

Keith Griffin graduated from high school in 2016 and was just accepted into a program at the University of South Alabama.

The program helps students with disabilities learn how to live independently and acquire job search skills.

In the video, Griffin can be heard saying, ” I did it,” and runs into his mother’s arms.

