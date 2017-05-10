ALAMEDA COUNTY (KRON) — People in the East Bay who did such a good job conserving water over the past year are facing a rate hike.

That proposal comes before the board this summer.

East Bay MUD’s Lafayette Reservoir is brimming with water these days as are its other main water reservoirs.

That’s in part due to the winter rains and because customers are using about 20 percent less water than they used to. Now, there’s a budget shortfall.

“We certainly appreciate what our customers have done,” East Bay MUD spokeswoman Jenesse Miller said. “They’ve changed behaviors, they’ve ripped out their lawns, taking shorter showers, no one is watering down their driveways anymore and it’s all for the good.”

But residents have conserved so much that East Bay MUD is now short on cash to operate the system and repair and replace aging water pipes.

That’s why there’s now a proposal to raise rates 9.25 percent this year and another 9 percent next year.

That means a single-family household would pay $4.30 more this year, and $4.60 more next year.

Those enjoying the day at Lafayette Reservoir were not all that surprised by the rate hike.

And some chose to look at the bright side.

The public will weigh in on this in a Jul. 11 hearing.

