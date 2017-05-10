DAYTON, Ohio (KRON) — A gun the size of a smartphone could be on the market soon.
It’s called “The Cellphone Pistol” and it’s already gotten approval from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms.
It looks like something from a James Bond film, transforming from the size of your phone to a deadly weapon.
It took the creator a year to engineer it. But the gun is raising concerns of whether it could catch police off guard.
The creator says not likely because it has to be released from its disguise before firing.
The gun will be mass-produced and should be available to purchase by the end of this summer.
