SAN DIEGO (AP) — A Mexican man who’d been deported at least 15 times has pleaded not guilty to a drunken driving crash that badly injured a 6-year-old boy in San Diego.
Thirty-eight-year-old Constantino Banda-Acosta entered pleas Wednesday to DUI, hit-and-run and driving without a license.
Prosecutors say his pickup ran a red light Saturday night and struck the car of a family that was returning from Disneyland.
The boy, Lennox Lake, suffered a fractured skull. His parents had minor injuries.
His family tells the San Diego Union-Tribune (http://bit.ly/2pyBnLN ) that the boy will be in the hospital for another nine days.
Immigration officials say Banda-Acosta has been returned to Mexico at least 15 times since 2002, the last time in January. They’ll seek to deport him after his criminal case is settled.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT
- MISSING SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENT LAST SEEN GETTING IN LYFT
- ONLY ON 4: ATTACK ON SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENT POSTED ONLINE
- ANTOLIN GARCIA-TORRES FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING MORGAN HILL TEEN SIERRA LAMAR
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- VIDEO: CHAOS AT FLORIDA AIRPORT AFTER FLIGHTS CANCELLED
- VIDEO: 68-YEAR-OLD WOMAN THROWN INTO POOL WHILE TRYING TO BREAK UP PARTY