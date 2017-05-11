12 children injured in Missouri school bus crash

By Published: Updated:


MISSOURI (KRON)– Twelve children were left injured after the school bus they were traveling in crashed into a guardrail Wednesday morning in Missouri.

The crash around 8:00 a.m. CT, in the town of Kirkwood, about 15 miles outside of St. Louis.

Authorities said the bus went 15-feet down and embankment after hitting the rail.

The bus driver was trapped in the bus and at least 12 students were transported to the hospital.

The ages of the students have yet to be released, but they were on their way to an elementary school.

 

