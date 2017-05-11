EAST PALO ALTO (KRON) — A school in East Palo Alto is back open after not having any water.

At around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, staff noticed there was an issue with the water pressure in the school. Contractors were then hired to come out to fix the issue, school officials said.

Contractors found that the main water cast iron pipe was broken and say the cause is really old piping, according to officials. The school district wasn’t sure if contractors would be finished in time, so the district turned the water off last night.

Students at Cesar Chavez Middle School were sent home Thursday morning after the pipe broke Wednesday.

Officials were waiting on contractors to get it fixed but the work was not finished when school started Thursday morning.

Students were lining up to use portable toilets.

School officials decided to avoid a problem and thought it was best to just cancel classes.

The repair work was done Thursday afternoon.

The superintendent and the district recognize that the old piping is an issue and were upset about it too, officials said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES