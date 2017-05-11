25 great white sharks spotted off Southern California coast

ORANGE COUNTY (CNN)–“You are paddleboarding next to approximately 15 great white sharks,” is not something you want to hear when you’re enjoying a day at the beach.
The school of sharks was spotted by Orange County Sheriff’s Duke 1 helicopter around 1:30 p.m. Jason Young, Orange County’s lifeguards chief, said they received two reports of shark sightings in the Capistrano Beach area, the OC Register reported.
Later in the evening another group of great white sharks were spotted more than 50 miles north of Orange County, off the coast of Long Beach. The Long Beach Fire Department issued a shark advisory, for the area warning all beach patrons to enter the beach “at their own risk.”
Shark advisory is in effect until further notice ⚠️ Please contact Lifeguard HQ: 562-570-1360 for additional info. or stay tuned for updates pic.twitter.com/hOtN6PHyhl
— Long Beach Fire (CA) (@lbfd) May 11, 2017
There have been several great white shark sightings in the area off the coast of Southern California since the beginning of the year. Just last month, a 33-year-old woman was attacked by a shark while swimming in the waters off San Onofre State Beach.
