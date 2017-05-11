71-year-old man with dementia missing out of San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (KRON)– Authorities are searching for a 71-year-old man with dementia who went missing Wednesday evening.

Robert Rich was last seen in San Rafael at 1400 Fifth Avenue, near City Hall, around 7:00 p.m, according to police in San Rafael and Central Marin.

He left the Village shopping center in his vehicle at 5 p.m. and the car was later located in downtown San Rafael, officers said.

Rich was traveling on foot when he was last seen and borrowed a passerby’s phone.

He is described as a white man with white hair, brown eyes, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 175 pounds. Rich was wearing a white jacket, a navy blue long-sleeve striped T-shirt, and blue jeans.

Police ask anyone who locates Rich to stay with him and call 911.

