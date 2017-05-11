71-year-old man with dementia missing out of San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (KRON)– Authorities are searching for a 71-year-old man with dementia who went missing Wednesday evening.
Robert Rich was last seen in San Rafael at 1400 Fifth Avenue, near City Hall, around 7:00 p.m, according to police in San Rafael and Central Marin.
He left the Village shopping center in his vehicle at 5 p.m. and the car was later located in downtown San Rafael, officers said.
Rich was traveling on foot when he was last seen and borrowed a passerby’s phone.
He is described as a white man with white hair, brown eyes, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 175 pounds. Rich was wearing a white jacket, a navy blue long-sleeve striped T-shirt, and blue jeans.
Police ask anyone who locates Rich to stay with him and call 911.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT
- MISSING SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENT LAST SEEN GETTING IN LYFT
- ONLY ON 4: ATTACK ON SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENT POSTED ONLINE
- ANTOLIN GARCIA-TORRES FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING MORGAN HILL TEEN SIERRA LAMAR
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- VIDEO: CHAOS AT FLORIDA AIRPORT AFTER FLIGHTS CANCELLED
- VIDEO: 68-YEAR-OLD WOMAN THROWN INTO POOL WHILE TRYING TO BREAK UP PARTY