AC Transit, Oakland school district save bus service to 3 schools

OAKLAND (BCN) — The Oakland Unified School District and the Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District came to an agreement late Wednesday to save supplemental bus service to three schools within the school district.

More than 1,600 students will have AC Transit supplemental bus service to Community Day School, Montera Middle School and Skyline High School in Oakland through the 2017-2018 school year, according to OUSD and AC Transit officials.

The last-minute agreement came as the AC Transit Board of Directors was scheduled to vote on whether to cancel service to the three schools for financial reasons.

According to AC Transit officials, supplemental bus service costs AC Transit $10.3 million annually, but the three schools consume roughly $3 million in costs.

In a statement, OUSD Board of Education President James Harris said the agreement was welcome news for students and families of the school district.

“Our two sides, along with help from the City of Oakland, worked to find a resolution that’s good for everyone and it finally paid off,” he said.

AC Transit officials said the one-time extension of service is temporary and that a permanent solution is necessary.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES