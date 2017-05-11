Bay Area’s 23rd annual Bike to Work Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco’s 23rd annual Bike to Work Day spread across the Bay Area Thursday morning.
According to the event’s Facebook page, 100,000 people were expected to ride their bikes to work.
Recharging stations were set up along various routes with water and snacks for riders.
With increased bicycle traffic on the roadways, please continue to drive alert, aware, & safely. #Drive & #Ride responsibly! #BikeToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/ZXVYUjf935
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 11, 2017
Chief Anne E. Kirkpatrick bikes into work. #BikeToWorkDay pic.twitter.com/3JjnW0bpSj
— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) May 11, 2017