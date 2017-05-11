Bay Area’s 23rd annual Bike to Work Day

Oakland Police Chief Chief Anne E. Kirkpatrick, bikes into work (Courtesy of the Oakland Police Department)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–San Francisco’s 23rd annual Bike to Work Day spread across the Bay Area Thursday morning.

According to the event’s Facebook page, 100,000 people were expected to ride their bikes to work.

Recharging stations were set up along various routes with water and snacks for riders.

 

