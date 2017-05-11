CHP Oakland catches person using doll to cheat in carpool lane

By Published:

OAKLAND (KRON) — It was a nice try, but the CHP Oakland caught on.

Officers posted on Facebook on Thursday that they caught someone using a doll to cheat in the carpool lane.

“Some people will go to great lengths just to avoid the carpool rules. They didn’t even bother to make sure the car seat was used properly though! #AttentionToDetail #Busted,” the CHP wrote on Facebook.

The doll was of a young girl in a car seat.

