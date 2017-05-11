OAKLAND (KRON) — It was a nice try, but the CHP Oakland caught on.
Officers posted on Facebook on Thursday that they caught someone using a doll to cheat in the carpool lane.
“Some people will go to great lengths just to avoid the carpool rules. They didn’t even bother to make sure the car seat was used properly though! #AttentionToDetail #Busted,” the CHP wrote on Facebook.
The doll was of a young girl in a car seat.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- UCSF PSYCHIATRIST, ROOMMATE ARRESTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGES
- CUPERTINO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYER DIES AFTER GAME
- CALIFORNIA BABYSITTER CONVICTED OF MURDER IN DEATH OF 4-MONTH-OLD BOY
- SAN FRANCISCO POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN SUBWAY
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT