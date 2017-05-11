Cupertino high school basketball player dies after game

CUPERTINO (KRON) — Students of Homestead High School in Cupertino are mourning their classmate Kimberly Nuestro who passed away on Sunday.
Nuestro, who was a basketball player, died after a game over the weekend. The cause of death is unknown at this time.
All this week, a small memorial will be at the school to honor her memory. Students will be able to drop off photos, flowers, or cards for her and her family, according to the school.
Nuestro was a huge fan of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry.
Friends and family have begun a campaign to ask Curry to sign her basketball shoes using the hashtag #signforkim.
Stay with KRON4 News for updates
Classmates pay tribute to Homestead H. S. B-Ball standout Kimberly Nuestro who passed away Sunday on the court. Tests pending. pic.twitter.com/6nasO99JiR
— @Rob Fladeboe kron4 (@KRON4RFladeboe) May 11, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- CALIFORNIA BABYSITTER CONVICTED OF MURDER IN DEATH OF 4-MONTH-OLD BOY
- SAN FRANCISCO POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN SUBWAY
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT
- ONLY ON 4: ATTACK ON SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENT POSTED ONLINE