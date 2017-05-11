Cupertino high school basketball player dies after game

CUPERTINO (KRON) — Students of Homestead High School in Cupertino are mourning their classmate Kimberly Nuestro who passed away on Sunday.

Nuestro, who was a basketball player, died after a game over the weekend. The cause of death is unknown at this time.

All this week, a small memorial will be at the school to honor her memory. Students will be able to drop off photos, flowers, or cards for her and her family, according to the school.

Nuestro was a huge fan of the Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry.

Friends and family have begun a campaign to ask Curry to sign her basketball shoes using the hashtag #signforkim.

