Firefighters respond to 2 car fires in Contra Costa County

LAFAYETTE (KRON)–Fire officials in Contra Costa County are investigation two car fires that happened early Wednesday morning.
According to a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District dispatcher, a vehicle fire was reported at 3:28 a.m. at 1156 Hollowbrook Court.
At 3:38 a.m., another vehicle fire was reported about a mile away at 1845 Highland Way, the dispatcher said.
According to the dispatcher, there were no reports of injuries and the two fires do not appear to be related.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT
- MISSING SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENT LAST SEEN GETTING IN LYFT
- ONLY ON 4: ATTACK ON SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENT POSTED ONLINE
- ANTOLIN GARCIA-TORRES FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING MORGAN HILL TEEN SIERRA LAMAR
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- VIDEO: CHAOS AT FLORIDA AIRPORT AFTER FLIGHTS CANCELLED
- VIDEO: 68-YEAR-OLD WOMAN THROWN INTO POOL WHILE TRYING TO BREAK UP PARTY