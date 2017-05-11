Firefighters respond to 2 car fires in Contra Costa County

Published:


LAFAYETTE (KRON)–Fire officials in Contra Costa County are investigation two car fires that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to a Contra Costa County Fire Protection District dispatcher, a vehicle fire was reported at 3:28 a.m. at 1156 Hollowbrook Court.

At 3:38 a.m., another vehicle fire was reported about a mile away at 1845 Highland Way, the dispatcher said.

According to the dispatcher, there were no reports of injuries and the two fires do not appear to be related.

