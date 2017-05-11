Florida woman killed blind husband, used moth balls to mask odor

FLORIDA (AP) — Authorities say a 52-year-old Florida woman fatally shot her legally blind husband and used moth balls to cover up the smell of his decomposing body, hidden under a jon boat in their backyard.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports Dorothy Singer is charged with the first-degree murder of 48-year-old William “Butch” Singer. She’s being held without bond.
Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly says Singer’s tarp-wrapped body was found April 7 after his sister reported him missing in March. An autopsy shows he was shot four times in the head and once in the chest.
Investigators say Singer used her husband’s telephone to “create the illusion he was alive and well.”
The sheriff says they’ve uncovered evidence that Singer may have been trying to fake her own death and flee the country.
