Former reality TV star gets life sentence for rape

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Former “Sons of Guns” reality TV star Will Hayden will spend the rest of his life in prison after his April conviction for raping two girls in Louisiana.

Multiple media outlets report East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore says the 51-year-old Hayden was sentenced to two life sentences to run concurrently, plus 40 years to run consecutively. He says Hayden is not eligible for probation, parole or suspension of sentence.

Hayden was found guilty April 7 on two counts of aggravated rape and one count of forcible rape for raping two young girls over the course of two decades.

The accusations and Hayden’s arrest led to the cancellation of the television show. Hayden was also removed as owner of his company, Red Jacket Firearms.

