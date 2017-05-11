Gary’s Word: Las Vegas, you will always come in second

Gary Radnich Published:
FILE - This June 17, 2014 file photo shows the Wynn Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. A gamblers chance to win big and buy a luxury Ferrari or Maserati without ever leaving the Wynn Las Vegas resort-casino is speeding away. A Wynn Las Vegas spokesman confirmed the Penske-Wynn Ferrari dealership that opened with the casino 10 years ago will close before the end of 2015. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Listened to legendary broadcaster Brent Musburger talk about a new gambling venture he has going in Las Vegas.

Made me think about playing college basketball in Vegas and the number of teammates who fell victim to the gambling bug.

Hey, if you go there with a couple of hundred bucks and expect to lose–cool have fun. Expect to break the bank, you are dreaming.

The old line of those big hotels isn’t up and down the strip because people are winning.

Spend a few minutes at the airport and watch the happy folks rolling into the town.

Then, go to the departing area and watch the host of battered and bruised people more than ready to get out of town.

Las Vegas is a fun town. Shows, cheap food, reasonable hotel rates.

But if you think you are going to break the bank, trust me–it’s a suckers bet.

I’m probably coming off as a grouchy no fun guy.

Rather, my point is, very rarely do you get something for nothing in this world.

