Man sentenced for sexually assaulting teen inside Monterey Starbucks

MONTEREY COUNTY (KRON)–A transient man who sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl inside a Monterey Starbucks last year was sentenced to two years in prison, Monterey
County prosecutors said Wednesday.
In March, Kyle Gray, 34, had been found guilty of committing lewd acts on a 15-year-old.
In the incident, which occurred on Dec. 13 at a Starbucks in downtown Monterey, Gray approached the victim after he asked how old she was before attempting to kiss her neck and hug her.
Gray also touched the victim’s chest, prosecutors said.
When the victim broke away from Gray, he approached her again later, grabbing her hand and pulling it toward his groin area, according to prosecutors.
The victim was able to get away and she immediately reported the incident to a security guard and police.
During the trial, the victim testified that she was hesitant to report the incident, but did so out of fear that he would do the same to others.
Prosecutors described the victim as brave for testifying against Gray.
