MISSING: Morgan Hill teen considered at risk

MORGAN HILL (KRON)-Morgan Hill police need the public’s help in locating a missing 18-year-old who is considered at risk.

Desirae Akins-Qualls, left her residence last Thursday and walked to the bus stop on Monterey Road at Vineyard Boulevard, police said.

She was headed to school in San Jose and was supposed to board a VTA bus headed in that direction, but never reached her school.

She hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Akins-Qualls has a history of depression, but hasn’t made any suicidal threats and didn’t appear upset when she left, according to officers.

If anyone sees her or has any information regarding the case, contact Detective Greg Dini at (669) 253-4965 or the anonymous tip line 408-947-7867.

