PALO ALTO (KRON) — Palo Alto police are looking for a man who exposed himself to a woman and a toddler hiking on a Palo Alto trail as he stood in the bushes, police said.

It happened at the Palo Alto Baylands, located at 2775 Embarcadero Road, at around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The victim is a woman in her 30s.

The trail is near the Palo Alto Airport and the Municipal Golf Course.

She said as she passed some bushes, she heard a man clear his throat, police said. She then saw the naked man, about 20 to 30 feet away from her.

Police said the man was masturbating in front of the two victims, but the man did not approach her. Instead, he walked away, police said.

“The victim approached two joggers and asked them if they would escort her back through the area where the suspect had been. They agreed. When they reached the pedestrian and bicycle bridge to East Palo Alto, the victim saw the suspect, now clothed, standing near the bridge and smoking a cigarette. So as to avoid any possible confrontation between the suspect and the joggers, she did not interact with the suspect at all and only wanted to get her toddler safely home,” police said in a press release.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid-20s, white, around 6 feet tall, with a thin build. He had dirty blond hair that was tied in a “man bun.”

He was clean shaven and wore glasses. He was wearing a black zip-up sweater and dark-colored shorts, police said. He also had tattoos on his arms and legs.

On Jan. 22, there was a similar incident near the intersection of Embarcadero Road and Embarcadero Way near the entrance to Baylands.

There is no word on if the two cases are related.

