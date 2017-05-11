OAKLEY (KRON) — Police in the East Bay need the public’s help identifying a driver who left the scene after hitting a 6-year-old who was crossing a street in Oakley Tuesday afternoon.

The child was in the crosswalk on O’Hara Avenue and Francisco Villa Drive just before 5 p.m.

That 6-year-old was struck in the leg and taken to the hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Witnesses say a white pickup truck that looks to be a Ford Ranger passed vehicles already stopped and hit the child. Two cars had stopped for the child.

The driver continued west toward Vintage Parkway.

The child who was struck was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

Anyone with information on the truck or its driver is asked to contact Oakley police.

