Prayer service for Cal rugby player paralyzed during game

By and Published:
Robert PaThis Sept. 9, 2016, photo provided by Cal Athletics shows University of California, Berkeley rugby player Robert Paylor in Berkeley, Calif. Paylor was partially paralyzed after being injured during the opening minutes of a national championship game. Cal’s rugby head coach Jack Clark said Tuesday, May 9, 2017, that the devastated team “intends to be there with him every bit of the way.” (Nathan Phillips/Cal Athletics via AP)ylor
This Sept. 9, 2016, photo provided by Cal Athletics shows University of California, Berkeley rugby player Robert Paylor in Berkeley, Calif. Paylor was partially paralyzed after being injured during the opening minutes of a national championship game. Cal’s rugby head coach Jack Clark said Tuesday, May 9, 2017, that the devastated team “intends to be there with him every bit of the way.” (Nathan Phillips/Cal Athletics via AP)

 

BERKELEY (KRON) — A prayer service will be held at UC Berkeley for the rugby player who was severely injured during a game over the weekend.

20-year-old Robert Paylor was playing in a championship game on Saturday when he was injured on the field.

Paylor was rushed to the hospital.

He was left paralyzed from the chest down with limited mobility in his arms.

At 8 p.m., there will be a prayer service on the Berkeley campus in Newman Hall Holy Spirit Parish.

His family is also asking for donations on a GoFundMe page to go toward his medical expenses.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s