BERKELEY (KRON) — A prayer service will be held at UC Berkeley for the rugby player who was severely injured during a game over the weekend.

20-year-old Robert Paylor was playing in a championship game on Saturday when he was injured on the field.

Paylor was rushed to the hospital.

He was left paralyzed from the chest down with limited mobility in his arms.

At 8 p.m., there will be a prayer service on the Berkeley campus in Newman Hall Holy Spirit Parish.

His family is also asking for donations on a GoFundMe page to go toward his medical expenses.

