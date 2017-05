SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Muni is looking for a possible lost 12-year-old boy on Thursday afternoon, officials said in a tweet.

The boy has brown hair and was wearing blue pants. He was also wearing a blue shirt.

His name is Daniel Davenport-Groves and he was on the 1-California line.

If you see him you’re asked to report him to Muni immediately.

