SAN CARLOS (KRON) — A San Jose man was arrested on suspicion of carjacking at the San Carlos Caltrain station Wednesday evening, a San Mateo County sheriff’s spokesman said Thursday.

Andres Sanchez, 36, was arrested and booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility, according to sheriff’s detective Salvador Zuno.

At 5:36 p.m., a man called 911 to report that while he was parked at the station at 599 El Camino Real, another man got into his car and wouldn’t get out. When the would-be carjacker, later identified as Sanchez, heard the 911 call, he got out of the car, Zuno said.

Next, Sanchez tried to open the doors of another car that was driving into the parking lot, but couldn’t get in, Zuno said. Sanchez then demanded that the driver of a third vehicle give him a ride, pretending to have a firearm and threatening to kill the driver.

Fearing for his life, the driver got out of the car and Sanchez jumped in, Zuno said.

Deputies arrived as Sanchez was trying to drive away, but because of heavy traffic, he wasn’t able to do so. He then jumped out of the car and fled on foot, but deputies immediately caught and arrested him, according to Zuno.

Anyone with information about the alleged carjacking is asked to call sheriff’s detective Michael Baron at (650) 622-8053 or MBaron@smcgov.org. Callers may remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County sheriff’s anonymous tip line at (800) 547-2700.

