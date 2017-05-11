Trader Joe’s recalls single lot of Mochi Ice Cream

MONROVIA (AP)–Trader Joe’s is recalling a single lot of its Mikawaya Chocolate Mochi Ice Cream because the product contains peanuts, which are not listed as an ingredient on the box.
The California-based company said Wednesday that no allergic reactions or illnesses have been reported.
Customers may return any mochi ice cream with the code “LOT 090-17” for a full refund.
Trader Joe’s says people who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the product.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT
- MISSING SAN JOSE STATE UNIVERSITY STUDENT LAST SEEN GETTING IN LYFT
- ONLY ON 4: ATTACK ON SPECIAL NEEDS STUDENT POSTED ONLINE
- ANTOLIN GARCIA-TORRES FOUND GUILTY OF MURDERING MORGAN HILL TEEN SIERRA LAMAR
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- VIDEO: CHAOS AT FLORIDA AIRPORT AFTER FLIGHTS CANCELLED
- VIDEO: 68-YEAR-OLD WOMAN THROWN INTO POOL WHILE TRYING TO BREAK UP PARTY