Shooting shuts down Highway 101 near Healdsburg

By Published: Updated:

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A shooting has shut down southbound U.S. Highway 101 Thursday afternoon near Healdsburg, according to officials.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said two shooting victims were found on the side of the highway just north of Westside Road.

The incident was reported at 12:12 p.m., CHP officials said.

A full highway closure is in effect at the Dry Creek Road on-ramp to southbound Highway 101 at 12:54 p.m., according to the CHP.

The California Highway Patrol, Healdsburg police and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the shooting.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s