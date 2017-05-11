Shooting shuts down Highway 101 near Healdsburg

SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — A shooting has shut down southbound U.S. Highway 101 Thursday afternoon near Healdsburg, according to officials.

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum said two shooting victims were found on the side of the highway just north of Westside Road.

The incident was reported at 12:12 p.m., CHP officials said.

A full highway closure is in effect at the Dry Creek Road on-ramp to southbound Highway 101 at 12:54 p.m., according to the CHP.

The California Highway Patrol, Healdsburg police and the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office have responded to the shooting.

Further details are unavailable at this time.

Healdsburg – Southbound US101 CLOSED at Dry Creek due to police activity. It is unknown when it will reopen. https://t.co/kaSf4b24zm — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) May 11, 2017

