SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two men, including a psychiatrist employed by the University of California San Francisco, were arrested Tuesday on child pornography charges, according to San Francisco police.

Police arrested Billy Lockhart, 36, and Benjamin Martin, 33, both of San Francisco, after an investigation revealed that they were allegedly uploading and trading child pornography on the internet.

Lockhart was identified as a UCSF psychiatrist. Police also allege he was using UCSF Wi-Fi internet to upload child pornography.

On May 9, police served a search warrant at Lockhart’s residence in San Francisco on the 100 block of Buena Vista Terrace.

During the search, investigators found numerous media devices allegedly belonging to Lockhart, which all contained hundreds of child pornography videos and images.

Martin, who lives at the same residence, was also arrested after police found hundreds of child files on media devices that allegedly belong to him.

Both Lockhart and Martin were arrested on scene.

Lockhart was charged for possession of child pornography, possession of over 600 files of child pornography, and distribution of child pornography.

Martin was charged for possession of child pornography, and possession of over 600 files of child pornography.

If you feel you may have been a victim or have had any suspicious contact with Billy Lockhart and Benjamin Martin please contact the Special Victims Unit (415) 558-5500.

