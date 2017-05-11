VIDEO: Gunmaker blames election for drop in gun demand

(WTNH) — A company that makes guns and ammunition is blaming the election for an unprecedented drop in demand.

Vista Outdoor reported a five percent decline in sales and a 28 percent plunge in profit in the first three months of the year.

The CEO calls it “unprecedented decline in demand for ammunition and firearms.”

Another gun company, Sturm Ruger, says stores are overstocked with assault rifles because retailers stockpiled them before Election Day, expecting Clinton to win.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES