VIDEO: Gunmaker blames election for drop in gun demand

(WTNH) — A company that makes guns and ammunition is blaming the election for an unprecedented drop in demand.
Vista Outdoor reported a five percent decline in sales and a 28 percent plunge in profit in the first three months of the year.
The CEO calls it “unprecedented decline in demand for ammunition and firearms.”
Another gun company, Sturm Ruger, says stores are overstocked with assault rifles because retailers stockpiled them before Election Day, expecting Clinton to win.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- UCSF PSYCHIATRIST, ROOMMATE ARRESTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGES
- CUPERTINO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYER DIES AFTER GAME
- CALIFORNIA BABYSITTER CONVICTED OF MURDER IN DEATH OF 4-MONTH-OLD BOY
- SAN FRANCISCO POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN SUBWAY
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT