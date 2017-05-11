VIDEO: Gunmaker blames election for drop in gun demand

WTNH.com Staff Published:

 

(WTNH) — A company that makes guns and ammunition is blaming the election for an unprecedented drop in demand.

Vista Outdoor reported a five percent decline in sales and a 28 percent plunge in profit in the first three months of the year.

The CEO calls it “unprecedented decline in demand for ammunition and firearms.”

Another gun company, Sturm Ruger, says stores are overstocked with assault rifles because retailers stockpiled them before Election Day, expecting Clinton to win.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s