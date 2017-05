SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Bruce Bochy’s San Francisco Giants are back home Thursday night after a long road trip.

And perhaps, they can start to stack up some wins because the season is off to a miserable start.

When it is not an even year, apparently, it’s really tough for the Giants.

On top of having one of the worst records in baseball, the team has been dealing with injuries to key players all season.

The Giants open a series on Thursday night with the Cincinnati Reds.

Mark Carpenter has a pregame report from AT&T Park.

Watch the above video to see Mark’s full report.

