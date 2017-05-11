NANCHANG CITY, China (CNN Newsource) — Surveillance video footage from an accident in China’s Nanchang City shows a motorcyclist trying to stop before crashing into a dump truck that was making a left turn.
The motorcyclist collided with the truck’s fuel tank and immediately caught fire.
Several people ran to help the motorcyclist following the crash. Doctors say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- DO APPLE CIDER VINEGAR DIETS HELP YOU LOSE WEIGHT?
- UCSF PSYCHIATRIST, ROOMMATE ARRESTED ON CHILD PORN CHARGES
- CUPERTINO HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL PLAYER DIES AFTER GAME
- CALIFORNIA BABYSITTER CONVICTED OF MURDER IN DEATH OF 4-MONTH-OLD BOY
- SAN FRANCISCO POLICE RELEASE VIDEO OF FATAL OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING IN SUBWAY
- PARENTS WARNED ABOUT POTENTIALLY DEADLY ‘BLUE WHALE GAME’
- LOS ANGELES WOMAN ASSAULTED DURING INSTAGRAM DATE
- WOMAN SAYS SHE WAS FORCED TO PEE IN CUP ON UNITED FLIGHT