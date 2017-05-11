NANCHANG CITY, China (CNN Newsource) — Surveillance video footage from an accident in China’s Nanchang City shows a motorcyclist trying to stop before crashing into a dump truck that was making a left turn.

The motorcyclist collided with the truck’s fuel tank and immediately caught fire.

Several people ran to help the motorcyclist following the crash. Doctors say he suffered non-life threatening injuries.

