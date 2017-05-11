VIDEO: Real-life Forrest Gump runs across the USA

SYRACUSE, New York (KRON/CNN) — A man inspired by the classic film “Forrest Gump” is running across the United States just like the main character.

And it is all to help raise awareness for charities.

Rob Pope has nothing more than his tent and sleeping bag and is running coast to coast for the third time.

He’s doing it to raise awareness for the World Wide Fund, a conservation charity, and Peace Direct, aimed to resolve conflict in Africa and Asia.

Pope says he’s a huge fan of the movie.

He started at the same spot in Alabama as Gump did.

And he says his favorite memory on his journey so far was in Los Angeles when a young child shouted to him, “Run Forrest, run!”

