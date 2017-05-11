VIDEO: Texas mom sues T-Mobile after baby’s death

By , and Published:

 

(KRON/CNN) — A Texas mother says problems with T-Mobile’s technology resulted in the death of her 6-month-old baby boy.

Now, months after his death and filing a lawsuit, she has yet to hear from the cell phone company.

The boy died after his babysitter says she tried three times to get through to 911, waiting on hold for more than a half an hour.

Dallas officials said problems with T-Mobile’s service were tying up the city’s call center for hours at a time, and the problem had been going on for months.

“I’m broken. I’m lost,” said Bridget Alex, mother of Brandon Alex. “I have no idea what my next step is because I’m just stuck here reliving this day after day. This has been going on forever, and the first time I heard about it is the night my son died.”

A lawsuit has been filed against T-Mobile and still two months later, the mother is waiting to hear a response from the company.

She says the company has to answer for the role it played in contributing to her son’s death.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s