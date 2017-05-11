OAKLAND (KRON) — In the weeks leading up to Mother’s Day, an East Bay community is coming together to show compassion for mothers in a particularly difficult position.

According to the National Women’s Law Center, more than half of women behind bars are mothers.

An Oakland activist, who herself is a mother, wanted to show the women that people care.

On Sunday, she’ll be delivering more than 1,000 hand-written cards to the Elmwood facility in Milpitas and West County in Richmond.

Dozens of Bay Area schools and businesses have taken part in the project, which has taken a life of its own.

They are sending a message of love to these women, some of whom are also victims themselves.

“A lot of women are in jail for fighting back against attackers and abusers and they were mothers, and so immediately, I felt we needed to reach out and do something to show our love for them and our support of them,” activist Simone Thelemaque said.

If you want to participate, you can drop a card off to at 2430 Broadway in Oakland before Sunday.

