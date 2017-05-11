WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office officially filed several charges against a Walnut Creek doctor accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients.
Rajesh Singla was arrested on Monday after that patient reported to police that she was sexually assaulted during a recent appointment.
Singla is a family practice doctor at the John Muir Outpatient Clinic.
Investigators are looking for any additional victims. He now faces five felony charges and two misdemeanors.
John Muir Health did release a statement saying Dr. Singla is currently on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
Here are the charges:
- 1 felony count of attempted forcible oral copulation
- 4 felony counts of sexual battery by restraint
- 1 misdemeanor count indecent exposure
- 1 misdemeanor count lewd act in public
