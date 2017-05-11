Walnut Creek doctor charged with sexually assaulting female patient

Rajesh Kumar Singla

 

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office officially filed several charges against a Walnut Creek doctor accused of sexually assaulting one of his patients.

Rajesh Singla was arrested on Monday after that patient reported to police that she was sexually assaulted during a recent appointment.

Singla is a family practice doctor at the John Muir Outpatient Clinic.

Investigators are looking for any additional victims. He now faces five felony charges and two misdemeanors.

John Muir Health did release a statement saying Dr. Singla is currently on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Here are the charges:

  • 1 felony count of attempted forcible oral copulation
  • 4 felony counts of sexual battery by restraint
  • 1 misdemeanor count indecent exposure
  • 1 misdemeanor count lewd act in public

