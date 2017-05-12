BERKELEY (KRON) — Police in Berkeley have recovered more than $500,000 worth of goods they believe were stolen in a series of robberies targeting CVS and Walgreens stores.

Two people have been arrested after investigators searched a home, in the 200 block of San Leandro Boulevard, and storage unit in San Leandro where several boxes were found with stolen cosmetics.

Photos show what detectives found. Some allegedly still had the store’s price stickers on them.

Rosa Jimenez, 43, and her boyfriend Enrique Rodriguez, 50, who live at the residence, were arrested for receiving stolen goods.

In February, police arrested other four suspects in connection to the string of robberies.

The alleged robberies in Berkeley occurred in January and February of this year, according to police.

Detectives believe the alleged robberies were or are part of a series of robberies in the San Francisco Bay Area to steal cosmetics from CVS and Walgreens.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES