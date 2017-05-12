OAKLAND (BCN) — BART officials Friday morning are reporting track work occurring this weekend between the Lake Merritt and Fruitvale stations in Oakland will occur on Saturday only due to the Golden State Warriors playoff game on Sunday.

BART will resume regular service on Sunday.

The Lake Merritt Station also will only be closed Saturday.

BART had previously reported the track closures would occur on select Saturdays and Sundays between April and July.

On Saturday, BART riders can expect delays of 20 to 40 minutes through the closure area.

Riders heading to Oakland International Airport should also expect delays.

There will be a free shuttle available to transport riders.

